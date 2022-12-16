topStoriesenglish
SHOCKING! Urfi Javed wears full-sleeves kurta-salwar with dupatta at a beach, ditches her sexy glam look - Watch

Urfi Javed Beach Video: Urfi Javed shared a video of hers from a stunning beach where the rest of the people can be seen chilling and enjoying the waters in a two-piece.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Expect Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed to shock you anytime of the day with her fashion choices. From strappy dresses to almost bare bodied - Urfi has done it all and how! But she recently surprised her fans with turning up at the beach wearing full sleeves kurta and palazzo pants with a dupatta. Imagine the contrast! Well, she surely knows how to grab eyeballs. 

Urfi Javed shared a video of hers from a stunning beach where the rest of the people can be seen chilling and enjoying the waters in a two-piece but our very own star struts in a salwar-kameez. Many have commented on the timeline, reacting to her fully-clothed attire. One user wrote: jaha bikni phenna chaiye waha suit or jaha suit phenna chaiye wahh Bikni wahh madam. Another user wrote: Beach pr salwar suit pehnti hai public palace me bikni ye h urfi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

A few days back, Uorfi ditched her western avatar and was clicked in a pretty pink saree. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a transparent pink saree and can be seen struggling with it due to the winds. She tried her best to make sure that her saree pallu stays put in one place but it did give her trouble.

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.

 

