Shraddha Kapoor Jokingly Tells Paps That Her New Sports Car Is A 'Rath' - WATCH

New Delhi: 'Stree' actress Shraddha Kapoor has become the latest talk-of-town. The actress had celebrated Dussehra with a touch of unparalleled luxury by becoming the first Bollywood actress to be the owner of a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. The sleek Italian supercar, with a staggering price, has made Shraddha a trailblazer in the world of high-performance automobiles. The actress had taken the car to Pooja and was clicked by paps there.

Shraddha Kapoor proudly unveiled her fiery red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

What makes this revelation even more exciting is that Shraddha Kapoor chose to make her grand entrance in a traditional Indian salwar suit, combining desi and style in a dazzling display of elegance. The juxtaposition of the graceful attire and the roaring supercar underscored her distinctive persona where as she also interacted with fans and jokingly called her car 'Rath'.

Her humble approach towards paps and fans is always loved and adored. As the actress drove the car, she herself was seen putting garland on the car. Moreover, with this Shraddha became the first Bollywood actress to buy a sportscar.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, renowned for its breathtaking performance, is now in the possession of this remarkable woman who is making waves in the film industry and the world of business. Her Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is not just a car; it's a symbol of class and a testament to her incredible achievements both on and off the screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Stree 2.