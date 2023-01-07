Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable in an all-vegan outfit- Watch

New Delhi: Time and again we have seen Shraddha Kapoor donning vegan fashion which she does with absolute cuteness and ease. Her choice of vegan fashion is consciously selected and less harmful to the environment and animals.

Her belief in adapting to sustainable and vegan fashion has always been praised and adored by the masses. Moreover, we have seen her turning upon sustainable fashion brands like Stella McCartney, Rahul Mishra, Anita Dongre, Krèsha Bajaj and Dhruv Kapoor.

Recently, Shraddha was spotted donning a green bucket hat, with a pink sweatshirt, jeans and shoes all amplifying her idea of sustainable fashion. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous while she was styled by stylist Namrata Deepak.

On the work front Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha's recent cameo in Bhediya's song 'Thumkeshwari' broke the internet and how. She also has the much anticipated 'Stree 2' in the pipeline.