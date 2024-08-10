Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776515
NewsLifestylePeople
STREE 2

'Shraddha Kapoor Set To Create History As The Lead In Successful Franchise 'Stree 2', Predicts Trade Expert Atul Mohan

Stree 2 will hit theaters on Independence Day, 15th August 2024.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Shraddha Kapoor Set To Create History As The Lead In Successful Franchise 'Stree 2', Predicts Trade Expert Atul Mohan (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Stree 2', and trade experts have strong predictions about the film's success. According to renowned trade analyst Atul Mohan, Shraddha is 'Set to shatter glass ceilings and create history as the lead actress of India's biggest film franchise led by a female star sending shockwaves of excitement through the entertainment industry.'

Shraddha Kapoor has captivated audiences worldwide. Currently, she is promoting the highly anticipated horror-comedy 'Stree 2',  which has generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike.

What Trade Experts Predicted About Stree 2?  

 Atul Mohan also said 'As the most talked-about film of the moment, 'Stree 2' may deliver Shraddha’s highest opening day numbers, possibly cementing her status as a trailblazing superstar.'

The first installment, 'Stree', was a huge success, with Shraddha Kapoor's acting and comic timing leaving a lasting impression on the audience. With 'Stree 2' on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen.

The film will see Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. 

Stree 2 will hit theaters on Independence Day, 15th August 2024.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India