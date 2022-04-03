हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shraddha Kapoor showers love on her 'babu', celebrates pet dog Shyloh's birthday

Shraddha Kapoor's dog Shyloh turned a year older on Sunday (April 3). She treated her pet dog with hugs, kisses and a delicious cake.

Mumbai: Actor Shraddha Kapoor sent an adorable birthday wish to her pet dog Shyloh to celebrate his special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Ok Jaanu' actor has dropped a video where she can be seen spending good times with Shyloh.

There were some glimpses of Shyloh also.

 

Addressing her pet dog as 'babu', she wrote, "Let`s wish Shyloh. Happy Birthday my babu. Thank you for the best 11 years of my life."

She also took to her Instagram stories and shared a scrumptious cake for Shyloh.

Shraddha loves her pet dog and often shares pictures with him on social media.

Talking about Shraddha's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan`s untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from this, she has `Chaalbaaz` which is a remake of the 1989 `Chaalbaaz`, `Nagin` and `Satyanarayan Ki Katha` alongside Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.

