Kartik Aaryan all set to jet out of India for 'Shehzada' shoot

NEW DELHI: One of the busiest stars of B-town, Kartik Aaryan is always on his toes hopping from one set to another for his film shoots. The actor is all set to jet off yet again for a long schedule.

As per a source close to the star, "Kartik is flying out of India on 2nd night to shoot for Shehzada. He will be stationed there for almost 2 weeks for the schedule."

The young superstar has been busy winning awards and accolades for his impeccable and fresh performance in 'Dhamaka' as Arjun Pathak while he has a massive lineup to look forward to as well.

Kartik is all set to be seen in films like 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Earlier this year, the actor was accused of 'extremely unprofessional' behaviour by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer Manish Shah. Shah said that Aaryan had threatened to walk out of 'Shehzada', the Hindi adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, if the Allu Arjun film was released with Hindi dubbing in theatres and claimed that he lost Rs 20 crore because of the same.

However, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar came out in Kartik's defence and called him 'one of the most professional actors' he has ever worked with. Bhushan said that it was not Kartik, but the producers of 'Shehzada', who felt that their film should release in theatres before the Hindi dubbed version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Manish Shah said, "Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him."

