हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan all set to jet out of India for 'Shehzada' shoot

'Shehzada' is the Hindi adaptation of the hit Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Kriti Sanon will be starring opposite him as the leading lady in the film.

Kartik Aaryan all set to jet out of India for &#039;Shehzada&#039; shoot
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: One of the busiest stars of B-town, Kartik Aaryan is always on his toes hopping from one set to another for his film shoots. The actor is all set to jet off yet again for a long schedule.

As per a source close to the star, "Kartik is flying out of India on 2nd night to shoot for Shehzada. He will be stationed there for almost 2 weeks for the schedule."

The young superstar has been busy winning awards and accolades for his impeccable and fresh performance in 'Dhamaka' as Arjun Pathak while he has a massive lineup to look forward to as well.

Kartik is all set to be seen in films like 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Earlier this year, the actor was accused of 'extremely unprofessional' behaviour by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer Manish Shah. Shah said that Aaryan had threatened to walk out of 'Shehzada', the Hindi adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, if the Allu Arjun film was released with Hindi dubbing in theatres and claimed that he lost Rs 20 crore because of the same. 

However, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar came out in Kartik's defence and called him 'one of the most professional actors' he has ever worked with. Bhushan said that it was not Kartik, but the producers of 'Shehzada', who felt that their film should release in theatres before the Hindi dubbed version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Manish Shah said, "Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan ShehzadaKartik Aaryan Bhool BhulaiyaaKartik Aaryan filmsBollywoodKaran Johar
Next
Story

John Abraham's Attack full HD movie LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Filmywap

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim