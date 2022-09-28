NewsLifestylePeople
SHRUTI HAASAN

Shruti Haasan takes a day off from shoot to explore Turkey, shares pics

On the work front, Shruti is shooting for a number of films. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer `NBK107`, she has a film opposite superstar Chiranjeevi tentatively titled `Chiru 154` and `Salaar` opposite Prabhas.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Actress Shruti Haasan took a day from her shooting to explore Turkey
  • She is currently shooting for 'NBK107'
  • She also has number of projects in hand

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan, who is shooting in Turkey for Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer 'NBK107', made the most of an off day and chose to go for sightseeing along with her staff and co-star, master Satvik.

The actress and singer, along with her staff, explored the beauty of the city of Istanbul. Shruti's staff have always been like family to her and they share a lovely rapport with the `Salaar` actress.

Here is the picture shared by the actress:

Shruti visited a theme park and an arcade along with her co-star, child actor Satvik. The talented young boy is the son of director Gopichand Malineni and has worked with Shruti in `Krack` previously.

Here is the post shared by the actress with the child actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@shrutzhaasan)

The two went on rollercoaster rides and gaming zones and made the most of their day off.

The actress also posted videos of their joy rides together on her Instagram account.

The actress also released her independent track 'She is a Hero' recently which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women and the track has been receiving rave revolve for its music and messaging.

