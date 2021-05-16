हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Television star Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari flaunts perfect abs in new photo-op

Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on social media.

Shweta Tiwari flaunts perfect abs in new photo-op
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television star Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on social media on Sunday.

Shweta posted a picture on Instagram. The mother-of-two, is seen wearing a white and red crop top, and jeans. The 40-year-old actress is seen showcasing her well-chiseled abs as she poses for the camera.

"Bring it on," she wrote as the caption.

 

Shweta is currently in Cape Town, where she is shooting for the Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Others who will be seen in the show include Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

