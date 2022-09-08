NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Siddhant Chaturvedi was 'nervous' when he first shot with Phone Bhoot co-star Katrina Kaif!

Recently, the actor along with the rest of the star cast marked their presence on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif.
  • Recently, the actor along with the rest of the star cast marked their presence on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.

Trending Photos

Siddhant Chaturvedi was 'nervous' when he first shot with Phone Bhoot co-star Katrina Kaif!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif. 

Recently, the actor along with the rest of the star cast marked their presence on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.  While everything about the trio was a catch, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fun and interesting answers throughout the conversation have made the episode more exciting and fun-filled.

While talking about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif and two superstars, Deepika and Katrina, back to back, Siddhant says “I was very nervous to work with Katrina, at first." 

On speaking about working with Deepika and Katrina back to back, Siddhant says, "They are two distinct superstars. For me every film is the first film, I have worked with Ranveer and Alia in my first and then Deepika, and  Katrina”. 

Later, Karan asked if the star ever got intimidated by Katrina’s presence. Siddhant mentioned the time he first got nervous, cheekily said.  “I think it was the first time we did the scene together. I was very nervous because Vicky was there”. 

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is all set to release on 4th November. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', opposite Ananya Panday. He also has the action flick of 'Yudhra' in the pipeline.

Live Tv

Katrina Kaifsiddhant chaturvediKatrina SiddhantKoffee with Karan 7Ishaan KhatterPhone Bhoot

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?