Sidharth Malhotra And Kaira Advani Are Couple Goals And This Post Is Proof

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable and popular couples in the town. The two recently came back from their Japan vacation and were spotted all smiles at the Mumbai airport. While the couple is back in the bay, it seems that their heart still remains in Japan as they continue to share throwback pictures from the vacation. Siddharth has shared some adorable pictures from the trip in which he was seen carrying out "husband duties", before enjoying a delicious treat, courtesy of dearest wife.

In the first picture, Sidharth can be seen holding Kiara's shopping bags as he fulfilled his 'husband duties' obediently! "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time," the text on the picture read.

Reacting to this, Kiara Advani re-shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Making sure he works out! #SidFit."

In the meantime, Sidharth shared another picture from a Japanese restaurant where he can be seen enjoying a delicious treat from his wife Kiara Advani. "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat," he wrote, tagging Kiara in the story.

In the meantime, the actor's post came days after Kiara had shared another throwback picture from their vacation and left their fans swooning. In the picture, the two were seen walking on the streets of Japan while holding hands. Dressed in casual sporty outfits, the two had their backs turned toward the camera.

About Sid-Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. Earlier this year, the two got hitched at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After getting married in the presence of close friends and family members, the couple later hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

On the professional front, while Kiara is gearing up for her upcoming release, SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial Yodha opposite Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna