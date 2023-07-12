Sidharth Malhotra Caught Blushing As He Calls Kiara His ‘Most Prized Treasure’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They are both quite popular among the masses and have a huge fan following. The two dated each other for some time and then tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February this year. Sidharth and Kiara starred together in Shershaah, which is a biopic on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. After seeing their performances, people were in awe of their on-screen chemistry. The couple has been spotted at various events together and is always seen showcasing their love for each other. Recently, Sidharth was seen at an event in Mumbai, and the Mission Majnu actor was once again seen going gaga over his wife.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about Kiara Advani and married life

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have time and again continued to set relationship goals for everyone. Be it supporting each other on social media or attending various events together, they don’t shy away from expressing their love. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted attending an event where he talked about his wife. In the video, Sidharth was seen blushing when the host asked him about Kiara ‘bhabhi’. In response, Sidharth said, “Abhi abhi shaadi hui hai, main bahut khush hoon (I got married recently and I am very happy).”



cre Trending Stories

Sidharth Malhotra also called Kiara Advani his “most prized treasure” and explained the importance of a partnership in a marriage. He said, “Marriage is also a game. I have realised that there is no ‘I’ in a marriage. There is only ‘we’. That is life.”

As soon as the clip of the event went viral, fans went crazy over it and showered their love for the couple.

One user wrote, "God bless both of u sidkiara.”

Another person commented, "He said – My most prized treasure.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s forthcoming projects

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu, which was released on Netflix. The film received a good response, and his performance was appreciated. The actor will be next seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his kitty.

Kiara Advani is enjoying the success of her last release, Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will next be seen in the Telugu film, Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan. There are also speculations that she has been roped in as the female lead in YRF’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.