Sidharth Shukla's close friend Vidyut Jammwal remembers late actor on 41st birth anniversary

New Delhi: As today marks the 41st birth anniversary of late actor Sidharth Shukla, social media is flooded with the memories of the beloved star. His fans and friends from across the country took to social platforms on Sunday and remembered the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner on his birth anniversary.

Among all his close friends, he has earned one friend who was not only his gym buddy but also like a brother to him.

Well, we are talking about none other than the Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Remembering Sidharth on his special day, Vidyut shared a post and wrote, “In SHUKLA’S honor’. He also shared a picture of mantra in his honour.

"Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon," his post read.

For the unversed, Both Vidyut and Sidharth started their career as models before venturing into acting. They used to train together at a gym. Vidyut even attend Sidharth's funeral and paid a special tribute to him on social media.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. He was 40 when he breathed his last.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.