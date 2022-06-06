NEW DELHI: While the probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder continues, a CCTV image has surfaced from the slain singer's village in Mansa moments before he was brutally killed by assailants in broad daylight while he was driving his That jeep. As per reports, the CCTV footage is 15 minutes before the shocking shootout took place on May 29.

The CCTV footage dated May 29, the day the killing took place, shows Moosewala's jeep which stopped near some people. The footage shows the accused, Kekda arriving with a companion at Moosewala's village, and stayed at singer's house for around 45 minutes. They had tea and took selfies with the singer.

As per the police, accused 'Kekda', who conducted the recce, then allegedly informed the shooters just after the singer left the spot, in his non-bulletproof vehicle. In fact, Kekada was the one who informed the shooters that Moosewala was travelling in his Thar, leaving behind his bullet-proof vehicle and was not accompanied by his gunmen for security.

However, the police is yet to find out who did he dial from his phone. In this case, the Punjab Police has arrested the crab from Kalanwali town in Sirsa, Haryana.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

