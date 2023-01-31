topStoriesenglish2567972
Singer-Composer Sheykhar's Cryptic Social Media Posts Leave his Fans Confused

The artist who has touched our hearts with his melodious voice and most loved compositions has been posting colorful creatives highlighting words like Freedom, Expression, Emotions, and Vibration. This has left the netizens confused and curious. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Riding high on the success of Pathaan, composer and singer Sheykhar Ravjiani recently posted a series of cryptic posts on his Instagram, leaving us all speculating. 

The artist has been linking all these words with music. His Fans are currently in a frenzy and are coming up with their own speculation around these posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans have been speculating about what it's going to be. Some are hoping for a new song with a beautiful and romantic gift, whereas others have been congratulating the music maestro for the success of Pathaan as he has composed "Besharam Rang" and "Jhoome Jo Pathaan". It's interesting to see how his loyal fans support and wait for what Sheykhar is about to present. 

With the aid of captions and artistic creations in a variety of vivid hues, it appears Sheykhar has a surprise in store for his fans

