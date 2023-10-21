New Delhi: Ruhaan Rajput's new song "Baadal Sa" has become quite popular. People really like Altamash Faridi's singing and Ruhan's acting in this song. It was released on September 20th and has been getting a lot of attention ever since. Everyone knows the magic of Altamash Faridi, And this time as well, the duo of Altamash and Ruhaan has made a masterpiece song 'Badal sa'.

Not only in India but also in Pakistan, people have shown a lot of love for this song. Many people have made videos (reels) with this song, and these videos have received millions of views, The song was released by White Hill Music, and it features Ruhaan Rajput and the reel star Nishi Bhatt. The director, H.S. Dhanjal, did a great job with the song.

IIM Graduate Ruhaan Rajput, who is both an actor and a supermodel, thanked all his fans on social media when "Baadal Sa" Crossed 1 million views On YouTube. He also talked to people about his upcoming projects. Ruhaan Rajput's "Periods On Date" Web Series Now Streaming on the Hungama Platform

Ruhaan Rajput's web series, "Periods On Date," produced by Anil Kabra, is now available on the Hungama platform. Ruhaan Rajput has portrayed his character excellently in this web series. In the upcoming times, there are many projects where Ruhaan will be seen.