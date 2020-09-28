Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's family to build his memorial, reveals son SP Charan

Addressing the media on Monday, SP Charan, son of late iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, said that he has planned to build a grand memorial for his father within his means. He said that he would share the updates in the due course of time, adding that the family is also working with local authorities to make temporary arrangements at the singer's resting place for visitors to pay their respects.

SP Charan had addressed the media to quell various rumors that were doing the rounds pertaining to the hospitalisation and subsequent demise of the multiple National Award-winning singer.

Making an appeal that their family was still in grief, Charan requested people to refrain from spreading rumors on the unfortunate demise of his father and the treatment procedures at the hospital.

Speaking on the misinformation that was circulated regarding the hospital bills, he said that the family had been making payments every week and that the insurance had covered one portion. He added that, when their family asked the hospital on outstanding dues on the day of demise, the hospital did not make them pay and offered help in sending the mortal remains home.

Charan also shared that SP Balasubrahmanyam was in good spirits throughout his hospitalisation phase and that he used to communicate with the visitors by writing on his tablet computer or via sign language. Doctors who treated the veteran singer clarified that though he had been admitted owing to COVID-19. He had later tested negative for the virus. However, his lungs were badly affected and could not be revived.

Doctors said that infection spreading to different parts of the body was a common consequence of long-term use of ECMO and ventilator support.

"48 hours before his demise, we noticed signs of severe infection and he also failed to respond to antibiotics, which led to an increase in the infection," the doctors said.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, regarded as the voice of generations of India's leading cinema heroes, breathed his last at 1:04 pm on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus complications. The 74-year-old was admitted to the hospital in August.

The initial announcement of his passing away was made to the media by SP Charan at the hospital, following which a bulletin stating that he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest was also shared.

SPB, as he was fondly called, was laid to rest on Saturday at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam, on the outskirts of Chennai, in the presence of thousands of fans who had come to pay their respects.