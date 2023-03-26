Smriti Irani Gets Teary-Eyed Talking About Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Why Did He Not Call Me'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic and sudden demise left his family, friends and fans in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. What followed was a massive uproar among fans and cries for justice. Actress turned politician Smriti Irani in her recent interview titled The Slow interview by Neelesh Misra, recalled the unfortunate incident and got teary-eyed.

The 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress shared that she had advised Sushant to not give up. She said, "The day Sushant died, I was on a VC. There were many people but as I heard about it, I just couldn’t (continue)....I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had earlier told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko' (Please don’t kill yourself)."

The Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani added that she immediately spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che! co-star Amit Sadh for six hours after the late actor's suicide.

Further, she added, "Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha (He might do something stupid). Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya is idiot ne (He told me, I don’t want to live, what did this idiot do) I got the sense that something is wrong. He asked me, 'You don’t have work?' I said, 'I do, but just let’s talk'and we talked for around 6 hours."

Smriti shared that she knew Sushant as she had seen him working on the sets adjacent to hers in Mumbai. She had also invited him for a masterclass on the IFFI stage with Shekhar Kapur when she was the I&B minister.

Watch the interview here:

Smriti Irani also paid her respects to the late actor. She mourned his demise on Twitter and wrote, 'I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to be a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon ..'

Meanwhile, initial probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case called it a suicide but his family and friends alleged that it was a murder.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were also brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

The CBI is yet to give out its final report.