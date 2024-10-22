Sobhita Dhulipala Begins Her Wedding Festivities In An Elegant Saree Gifted By Her Mother-in-Law

The wedding festivities for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have officially begun, and the 'Made In Heaven' actress looks breathtaking in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by her mother-in-law. Sobhita's graceful look, complemented by exquisite gold jewelry and jasmine flowers, adds a magical touch to the celebrations.

Sobhita Dhulipala radiated elegance in a stunning pink Kanjivaram saree as she began her pre-wedding rituals, celebrating the traditional Pasupu Danchatam, a cherished Telugu custom marking the start of wedding celebrations. Sobhita, known for her impeccable style, chose to forgo high-end designer sarees for this special occasion, opting instead for a meaningful and elegant silk saree gifted by her future mother-in-law, Lakshmi Daggubati.

Have a Look:

Her ensemble was a blend of tradition and beauty, with delicate jasmine flowers woven into her hair and gold jewelry adding a regal touch. As fans catch glimpses of the celebrations through her social media, they are filled with joy and anticipation for the upcoming wedding.

We wish the couple love and happiness as they embark on this new journey together!