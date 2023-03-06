Sobhita Dhulipala Dons Tara Khanna’s Hat From ‘Made In Heaven’ As She Turns Wedding Planner For Sister’s Wedding

New Delhi: Classy, sassy, and organized is what Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara from Made In Heaven is, and seeing the lead actress play a feather from Khanna’s cap is like reliving the season itself. Sobhita Dhulipala, who has effortlessly portrayed the role of Tara Khanna, the wedding planner and the lead protagonist of Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven has taken the same role for her sister’s wedding and we cannot have enough of it.

In the past few days, Sobhita Dhulipala has shared some of the glimpses from her sister’s wedding that she has organized, executed, and taken care of in terms of detailing, planning to maintaining the aesthetics, exactly like our favorite OTT character Tara Khanna on social media. "Wedding ka production person #BeingTara #SAmwentuptheHIL" she shared on her story.

See the pic shared by Sobhita Dhulipala

While Tara Khanna is a class apart from women, only someone of Sobhita’s caliber could have delivered a performance as such. Being a woman of manners, exactly like Tara, hardly one can spot any difference between them. Both Tara and Sobhita share the same dressing sense, carry the same elegance, and are as effortless in their work, as they are.

Currently, Sobhita Dhulipala is enjoying the success of The Night Manager. Her character Kaveri is pleasing to one’s eyes and her demeanor is full of confidence and boldness. Now the audience is waiting to see the story of The Night Manager unravel. The actress is gearing up for the revival season of Made In Heaven 2, which is one of the highly anticipated series of this year.