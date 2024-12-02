Sobhita Dhulipala’s Radiant Glow As A Bride To Be Is Unmissable; Shares First Pictures From Her Pelli Kuthuru

Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipala looks like an absolute goddess as she gears up to marry Naga Chaitanya. The actress recently shared breathtaking pictures from her Pelli Kuthuru (bridal ceremony), giving fans a glimpse into the joyous and traditional pre-wedding festivities.

Draped in a stunning silk saree with gold and maroon hues, Sobhita exuded grace and poise. She accessorised with traditional South Indian jewellery, including a striking choker, layered necklaces, and temple-style earrings, while jasmine flowers adorned her neatly tied hair. Her natural, glowing makeup highlighted her radiant charm, leaving fans mesmerised.

In her post, Sobhita expressed her excitement for this new phase in her life, writing,” Pelli Kuthuru. The Pelli Kuthuru ceremony is a key ritual in Telugu weddings, celebrating the bride’s transition into married life. The intimate gathering was held with close family and friends, featuring floral decorations. Sobhita’s post was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans. One fan wrote, “You look like a dream!” while another commented, “This is what royalty looks like.”

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya’s New Chapter

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya officially confirmed their relationship by sharing their engagement pictures on August 8, 2024. Months later, they are all set to get married in the typical Telugu way.