Some people misusing power, position to generate false narative: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Three days after 49 eminent personalities from different fields wrote an open letter, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns over lynching and religious identity-based hate crimes, actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday hit back at the section, accusing them of 'selective outage and false narrative'.

Attacking 49 personalities for criticising the government at the Centre, the three-times national award winner said, "Some people are misusing their power and position to generate a false narrative that, under the current government, things are going wrong, whereas for the first time in this nation, things are going in the right direction. We are part of a major shift, things are changing for the betterment of this nation and few people are rattled by this. Common people have chosen their representatives and leaders, the ones who disregard their will are the ones who have no respect or consideration for democracy."

Her statement comes as a reply to an open letter penned down by eminent personalities who lamented the intolerable political and religious atmosphere in India, which has led to multiple cases of mass lynchings and other hate crimes.

The letter had signatures from several filmmakers including Aparna Sen, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma, historian Ramachandra Guha among others urging the Prime Minister to intervene as the number of hate crime and atrocities against minority communities spike.

The letter also demanded 'exemplary punishment' to be meted out 'swiftly and surely' in lynching cases, while highlighting that 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a 'provocative war-cry' in the present day that leads to law and order problems and 'many lynchings take place in its name'.