Sona Mohapatra reacts on MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 stay, says ‘if we speak up…’

New Delhi: Ever since the filmmaker Sajid Khan entered the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', there has been an uproar amongst the general public as many women during the MeToo movement have accused the director of sexual misconduct. Although people from the Indian film industry have been quiet about it, singer Sona Mohapatra has been more vocal and has even called out the executives of the channels for allowing Sajid Khan.

Now in an interview published in Hindustan Times, the singer has talked about the repercussion of people like Sajid Khan getting a national platform. She said,“If we speak up, we lose. If we don’t, we lose. That is the Hobsons choice facing women who spoke up in India MeToo right now. Should we provide free PR and publicity to TV show’s diabolical marketing teams and channels giving a hero’s welcome, seats of authority & whitewashing serial sex offenders like Sajjid Khan, Anu Malik, Vikas Behl & many more? Should we avoid bathing in the troll mud-bath that follows making our identity that of controversial trouble-makers, liars, attention hungry & worse or should we be part of the ‘culture of silence’ & normalise this,”.

The singer herself, during the MeToo movement, had shared her story and had accused singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct. Bigg Boss is televsion reality show which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.