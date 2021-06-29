Sona Mohapatra says ‘Trash Loves Trash’ as Anu Malik returns as judge on Indian Idol 12

New Delhi: Singer Sona Mohapatra never minces her words and gives her piece of mind whenever required. Reacting on ‘Me Too’ accused music composer Anu Malik returning as a judge to the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, Sona strongly reacted calling both Anu Malik and the show ‘trash’.
This happened after a Twitter page shared the news of Anu’s return to the show with Sona. “#Indiaidol #sonytv seems like #AnuMalik has been absolved of the #metoo allegations. @sonamohapatra. He is firmly in #judge seat since the past few weeks.”
Responding to the tweet, the singer tweeted, “trash loves trash.”
trash loves trash. https://t.co/JQDWP0OHhm
— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 26, 2021
Anu Malik is accused of sexual harassment by multiple female singers like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and Sona Mohapatra herself, during the #MeToo movement in India.
After the Me Too accusation, Anu Malik had stepped down as a judge from the Indian Idol. He later however released a statement refuting all claims as false and a cause of great pain.
“It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realise that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness…Being a father of two daughters, I can’t even imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it,” read Anu’s statement.
— Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) November 14, 2019
He further added, “The show must go on. But behind this happy face, I am in pain. I am in a dark space. And justice is all I want”.
Sona Mohapatra is a strong advocate of women’s rights and often speaks up unafraid of social media backlash. She has in the past reacted to sexist comments made by Indian politicians.