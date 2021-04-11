हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
When Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing on Indian Idol, video goes viral

Anu Malik's reaction to Neha Kakkar's singing during her performance on Indian Idol has gone viral on the internet.

File photo (Screenshot)

New Delhi: Indian Idol judge Anu Malik's reaction to singer Neha Kakkar singing has left fans stunned. The short clip features Neha Kakkar singing ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from Refugee and in the end shows the judge's jaw-dropping reaction. 

In the video, she can be seen performing on the song ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from Refugee but fails to impress the judges – Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and, Farah Khan. Anu Malik further gives her a review saying that he feels like slapping himself after hearing her performance and actually demonstrates it as well while he was talking.

Watch the viral video:

The singer quickly rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after she had paticipated on Indian Idol 2. She is currently a very popular artist and one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Dilbar, Kala Chashma, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others.

She is also currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

On the personal front, in October 2020, the singer married Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish wedding. On the work front, she recently released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

 

