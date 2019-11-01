Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Halloween costumes have Mughal-e-Azam connection- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her hubby dearest Anand Ahuja gave a whole new meaning to Halloween. The actress took to social media to share her and her husband's Halloween look and it was anything but spooky.

On Halloween, people across the globe dress as spooky characters to ward off evils. However, Sonam and decided to channel their inner Anarkali and Salim. She captioned the picture, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya ? @anandahuja #bhaaneHalloween @bhaane #salimanarkali."

Apart from Sonam and Anand, many other B-Town celebs celebrated the festival. Preity Zinta posted pics with Salman Khan in her Halloween costumes. Actress Soha Ali Khan's little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Khemu too dressed up for the occasion.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 and their wedding was attended by the entire film industry. The big fat Punjabi wedding was followed by an elegant reception party and the couple looked straight out of a fairytale in every picture.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film released on September 20 and is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.