Sonam Kapoor Attends Wimbledon Finals, Looks Elegant In Burberry’s Resort 2024 Collection

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor attended the final match of the Wimbledon Championships. Wimbledon has always been synonymous with timeless elegance, fierce competition, and celebrity sightings.

She was seen wearing a green outfit from Burberry’s Resort 2024 collection which has been designed by the talented designer Daniel Lee who is the creative officer of the brand. She paired it with black shades and black shoulder bag, both from Burberry.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam wrote, "On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward!"