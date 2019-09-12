Sonam Kapoor gives major boss lady vibes on Cosmopolitan cover—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is hailed at the style icon of the industry and rightly so! The stunner often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices and is known for her experimental nature when it comes to outfits. Be it adding a colourful twist to the regular white suit or draping a saree in the trendiest way possible, Sonam is often hogging the limelight.

The diva has turned cover girl for many fashion magazines and her latest look on Cosmopolitan cover will blow your mind.

Wearing an alluring shirt paired with faux leather pants, Sonam gives major Boss Lady vibes!

Check out the cover here:

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' along with South superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The film's trailer and promos have garnered a lot of attention and it looks like a fun, entertaining ride! Also starring Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Sikander Kher among others, the film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

'The Zoya Factor' will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019.