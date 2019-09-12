close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor gives major boss lady vibes on Cosmopolitan cover—See inside

Sonam Kapoor has turned cover girl for many fashion magazines and her latest look on Cosmopolitan cover will blow your mind. Wearing an alluring shirt paired with faux leather pants, the actress gives major Boss Lady vibes!

Sonam Kapoor gives major boss lady vibes on Cosmopolitan cover—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is hailed at the style icon of the industry and rightly so! The stunner often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices and is known for her experimental nature when it comes to outfits. Be it adding a colourful twist to the regular white suit or draping a saree in the trendiest way possible, Sonam is often hogging the limelight.

The diva has turned cover girl for many fashion magazines and her latest look on Cosmopolitan cover will blow your mind.

Wearing an alluring shirt paired with faux leather pants, Sonam gives major Boss Lady vibes!

Check out the cover here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' along with South superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The film's trailer and promos have garnered a lot of attention and it looks like a fun, entertaining ride! Also starring Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Sikander Kher among others, the film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

'The Zoya Factor' will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorThe Zoya FactorSonam Kapoor Ahuja
Next
Story

Sayani Gupta's 'Axone' on a film festival spree

Must Watch

PT5M13S

International community trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister