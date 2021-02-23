Sonam Kapoor shares candid photo of husband Anand Ahuja, calls him 'workaholic'

NEW DELHI: Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are head over heels in love with each other and it's all over their social media! The lovebirds often post mushy pictures together and have kept their romance alive. Recently, Sonam took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her hubby while he seems to be occupied with his work. So deep was engrossed in his work that Anand didn’t even notice that his wife took a picture of him!

In the photo, we see Anand sitting at a desk and working on a laptop while he’s wearing a beige jacket and sports shoes. Sonam hilariously captioned the photo as "Workaholic @anandahuja".

Sonam recently also posted a series of loving videos of the couple spending time together in Glasgow where she was shooting for the film 'Blind'. She thanked Ahuja for accompanying her throughout the shoot and supporting her.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra. The duo first met in 2015 when Sonam was busy promoting 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Initially, the actress' friends were trying to set her up with Ahuja’s best friend. However, Sonam found herself gravitating towards Anand rather than his friend and that was the beginning of their love story.

Ahuja, a businessman, is the owner of 'Bhane' Fashion Company based in Delhi. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix thriller 'AK vs AK' in 2020. She will next be seen in 'Blind', a crime-thriller, directed by Shome Makhij and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

'Blind' a remake of the 2011 Korean flim of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.