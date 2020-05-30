Sonam Wangchuk, inspiration behind Aamir Khan's role in '3 Idiots' calls for boycott of Chinese products; Milind Soman quits TikTok

New Delhi: Remember the famous Phunsukh Wangdu character of Aamir Khan from blockbuster hit '3 Idiots'? Well, it was inspired by real-life engineer turned educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who founded the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and designed the campus that runs on solar energy. Sonam's latest video demanding 'boycott of Chinese products' has gone viral on the internet.

Sonam Wangchuk in his video can be seen appealing to all the citizens of the country to give up on Chinese products in the wake of the border tension. His video caption reads: CHINA KO JAWAB | Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se

CHINA KO JAWAAB | Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se | Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh

#BoycotMadeInChina AND USE YOUR WALLET POWER!

Sonam Wangchuk appeals to all Indian citizens and people worldwide to boycott Chinese products and stop virtually financing the current military bullying in Ladakh and the South China Sea.

If we citizens are clever we should use our wallet power rather than leaving it totally to our armies to respond with their bullets. The bullet response is what China is looking for as it helps unite its angry citizens to forgive the mistakes and forget the economic hardships caused by the regime’s poor handling of COVID 19.

Our wallet response of boycotting Chinese products will hurt their economy and take them by surprise and may even lead to what they fear most… a democratic uprising and overthrow of the totalitarian regime… It also means freedom to 1.4 Billion bonded laborers, 10 million Uighur Muslims, and six million Tibetan Buddhists.

The Choice is yours!

After this went viral, the supermodel turned actor and marathon runner Milind Soman shared his tweet and backed Sonam Wangchuk's plea. Milind announced that he is no longer using Chinese short-video ap TikTok in solidarity with Sonam's stand.