हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
actor sonu sood

Sonu Sood hails Sara Ali Khan as 'hero' after she donates to his foundation

Sonu Sood on Saturday thanked Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his foundation. Sara had recently contributed to the Sood Charity Foundation for COVID-19 relief amid the second wave of the virus.

Sonu Sood hails Sara Ali Khan as &#039;hero&#039; after she donates to his foundation
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sonu Sood on Saturday thanked Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his foundation. Sara had recently contributed to the Sood Charity Foundation for COVID-19 relief amid the second wave of the virus.

"Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Sonu took to social media to post a note about the death of a young COVID patient named Bharti. A few days ago, Sonu had helped in airlifting the critically ill Bharti from Nagpur to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

"Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. Rest In Power My Dear Bharti. You fought the last month like a complete tigress on an Ecmo machine. Even though i never met you, you'll Always hold a very speacial place in my Heart. My condolences to her entire family, I'm going to meet them very soon. life is genuinely unfair at times. will miss you bharti," said Sonu in his Instagram note.

He captioned his post, "This world will always miss you."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
actor sonu soodSonu Sood filmsSara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan filmsCOVID-19Contribution
Next
Story

Sonakshi has reached a point when 'staying home has become a hobby'

Must Watch

PT7M13S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's fun