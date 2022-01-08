Sonu Sood no longer Punjab's 'state icon', says voluntarily stepped down!

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India has annulled the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as Punjab's "state icon", state Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said on Friday, with the Bollywood star saying that he voluntarily stepped down as a family member was contesting the upcoming assembly polls.

Sood was made the state's "icon" over a year ago by the Election Commission of India.

The ECI revoked Sood's appointment as a "state icon" of Punjab on January 4, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said in an official statement.

Sood had said last November that his sister Malvika was joining politics but he had no such plans for himself.

In a tweet, he said, "Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too. I've voluntarily stepped down as the state icon of Punjab."

"This decision was mutually taken by me and the EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours," Sood said.

Belonging to the Moga district in Punjab, the actor had catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Sood had arranged transport facilities for migrant workers stuck in various places while returning back their homes amid joblessness amid the lockdown.

His humanitarian work was highly appreciated by the public.