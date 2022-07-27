New Delhi: Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have reportedly broken-up earlier this year after dating for almost six years. While the two never confirmed their relationship, they would often get spotted hanging out together and would even go together on vacations. According to reports, despite the break-up both the fitness and gym enthusiasts are still good friends.

A source close to the couple revealed to Hindustan Times, “Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now.”

Tiger Shroff’s friend too confirmed the same and told the media portal, “We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup.”

A report in Bombay Times states that the reason for their break-up was that Tiger only wants to focus on his career right now whereas Disha wanted a committed relationship, with her feelings reciprocated.



“The two have been friends for long but Tiger is too obsessed with his own life and fitness to be invested in a relationship. He was clear from the beginning about it. Disha was hopeful that things would eventually change but that wasn’t happening. One-sided relationships are emotionally draining and that led to an obvious tension between the two. One found the other controlling. Trouble was brewing for a while and they finally outgrew each other. They have parted ways and moved on for good. This is best for the both of them,” a source told Bombay Times.

Earlier, in a 2019 interview with ETimes Disha had confessed, “I have been trying to impress him (Tiger Shroff) for a long time, but he doesn’t seem to be interested in me. We go out for dinner and all, but I need more than friendship, but that’s not happening. I want us to be more than that, but it’s one-sided love. I have been trying it all — gymnastics, fitness, et al — to impress him, but it’s not happening.”