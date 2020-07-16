Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Narendra Modi requesting CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

New Delhi: It has been a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. While Mumbai police is still investigating the case, actor's fans have been pressing for a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe. And now, the latest development in the case is that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI probe into the case.

Earlier this month, Swamy had tweeted about Sushant and appointed lawyer Ishkarn Bhandari to study the case and see if it deemed fit for CBI enquiry. Check his series of tweets.

Presently in the Sushant Rajput case, Ishkaran is looking to see if Sections 306 and/or 308 of India Penal Code read with Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable. That is, whether accepting the Police version of it being a suicide, was the Actor driven to it? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 10, 2020

Ishkarn Bhandari took to Twitter and shared the copy of letter which Swamy wrote to PM Modi seeking CBI probe into the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dr @Swamy39 letter to @narendramodi for CBI investigation for full & Transparent Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. He will the explain it at 4 pm in easy language for non lawyers- Link- https://t.co/JZAZwSOfRs pic.twitter.com/mwY5jHF0dG — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 15, 2020

Also, former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah pressing for CBI enquiry recently. Responding to Yadav's plea, Shah said that his letter has been forwarded to the concerned ministry. Yadav had sent the letter to the Home Minister on June 16, two days after Sushant's death.

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं! बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has investigated over 34 people in connection with the actor and recorded their statement.