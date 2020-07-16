हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Narendra Modi requesting CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Earlier this month, Swamy had tweeted about Sushant and appointed lawyer Ishkarn Bhandari to study the case and see if it deemed fit for CBI enquiry.

New Delhi: It has been a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. While Mumbai police is still investigating the case, actor's fans have been pressing for a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe. And now, the latest development in the case is that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI probe into the case.

Earlier this month, Swamy had tweeted about Sushant and appointed lawyer Ishkarn Bhandari to study the case and see if it deemed fit for CBI enquiry. Check his series of tweets. 

Ishkarn Bhandari took to Twitter and shared the copy of letter which Swamy wrote to PM Modi seeking CBI probe into the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Also, former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah pressing for CBI enquiry recently. Responding to Yadav's plea, Shah said that his letter has been forwarded to the concerned ministry. Yadav had sent the letter to the Home Minister on June 16, two days after Sushant's death.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has investigated over 34 people in connection with the actor and recorded their statement. 

 

