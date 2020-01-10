Suhana Khan has a hearty laugh with BFFs and this picture says it all!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's gorgeous daughter Suhana is one of the most popular star kids on social media. The paps on duty never miss out on an opportunity to click her pictures and she has several fan clubs dedicated to her on Instagram and Twitter.

Suhana Khan's pictures and videos often break the internet, as netizens can't keep calm. The young and pretty Suhana's real Instagram account is private and not open to all. Therefore, dedicated fan pages try to keep her fan base happy with fresh posts on her.

A popular fan club on Insta shared an unseen picture of Suhana where she can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with her BFFs. Check it out here:

Suhana Khan headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Sometime back, filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his short film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.