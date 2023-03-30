Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Raise Up The Glam Quotient At Tania Shroff’s Birthday Party- See Inside Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood’s most popular star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor raised the glam quotient at Tania Shroff’s birthday party last night. While earlier, they were seen entering the party, Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the night. In the pictures, Shanaya could be seen posing with Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. Suhana’s picture from the party was shared on Instagram stories of one of her friends.

Shanaya captioned her post as, “last night.” “Cool pictures,” father Sanjay Kapoor wrote, along with a heart emoji. Birthday girl Tania Shroff also posted a string of emojis in the comments section. In the pictures, Suhana looked hot in an off-shoulder long dress with a plunging neckline. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a black tank top, golden skirt, and heels. Khushi, on the other hand, wore a leather top along with flared pants. The party was also attended by Aryan Khan, Orhan Awatramani, Agastya Nanda, among others.

Talking about their acting debuts, Suhana, Agastya and Khushi are all set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ on OTT platform Netflix. Along with them, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina will also make their debut. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is working on writing and direction for a project by Shah Rukh Khan’s production Red Chilles Entertainment. Shanaya is also working on her debut film ‘Bedhadak’ alongside Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Tania Shroff is a fashion designer and influencer who is rumoured to be dating Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.