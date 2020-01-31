Suhana Khan twins in white with her BFF, pic goes viral on social media

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan might be away from the arclights, but the buzz around her refuses to slow down. She is one of the most talked about star kids on social media and has several fan clubs dedicated to her.

One such active fan page on Instagram posted a picture of the star kid where she can be seen posing along with her bestie. Both Suhana and her BFF are twinning in white while enjoying a meal together. Check out the picture here:

Suhana's real Instagram account is private and not open to all. Therefore, dedicated fan pages try to keep her fan base happy with fresh posts on her.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Sometime back, filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his short film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.