Suniel Shetty wants a breather for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan

New Delhi: While the blame game has already started against Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan after he got detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case on Sunday as he along with 7 others were partying in a cruise ship that was bound to go from Mumbai to Goa.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has stepped forward in order to support Aryan and urged everyone including the media to give the child a breather and an opportunity to keep his point.

Sharing the video on its official Twitter page, ANI wrote, “When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out: Actor Sunil Shetty on NCB raid at an alleged rave party.”

The video has been shared by news agency ANI, from an event where Suniel kept his viewpoint and said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather.”

Adding to it, he said, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant have been detained by NCB in a drug case.

As reported by PTI, after receiving a tip-off, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on the cruise on October 2. During the operation, as per the information, various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered from the suspects.

A total of eight persons including two women have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery of the drugs. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway.

The raid was led by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday evening.

"During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women),” NCB officials told PTI.

The detainees will be produced in a court later in the day after the legal formalities get over, the NCB official had shared.