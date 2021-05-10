हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunil Grover's look in 'Sunflower' unveiled

The show tells the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, with quirky characters.

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover's look in the upcoming crime comedy series "Sunflower" has been revealed. In the first-look poster, Sunil points at what seems like a squint eye.

The web series drops on June 11. Written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl, the show tells the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, with quirky characters.

Sunil has a leading role in "Sunflower" as Sonu, which also stars actor Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja and Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs. Ahuja.

The cast is joined by Ashish Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Shonali Nagrani as Mrs. Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna, amongst others.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series will release on Zee5.

