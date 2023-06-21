Sunny Deol's Wife Pooja Deol's FIRST PICS Surface Online - Meet Newlywed Karan Deol's Mom Who Stays Away From Glamour World

New Delhi: At son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding recently, first-ever photos of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's wife Pooja went viral. Interestingly, all these years, not even a single picture or video of Pooja Deol had been seen in the public domain or social media. This is perhaps the first time, fans saw the gorgeous wife of Sunny Deol.

MEET SUNNY DEOL'S WIFE - POOJA DEOL

Not many people know that Pooja's real name is Lynda Deol and she was born in London. Her mother is of British descent and her father is Indian. The 65-year-old got married to Sunny right after his debut movie Betaab with Amrita Singh. The couple tied the knot in 1984 and the hush-hush wedding was an intimate affair. Their wedding photos were reportedly published later in a showbiz magazine.

The couple has two sons - Karan and Rajvir Singh Deol.

At Karan and Drisha's wedding, grandfather Dharmendra was seen posing with his first wife Prakash Kaur as well. The picture has been widely shared on social media.

KARAN DEOL AND DRISHA ACHARYA

Karan Deol married Drisha in the presence of family and friends recently. Many stars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among others attended the grand reception party in Mumbai.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families. On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman, who was none other than Drisha Roy.

On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in 'Apne 2', which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.