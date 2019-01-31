हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone spotted at airport but it's her twins who make the paps go crazy—See pics

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. 

Sunny Leone spotted at airport but it&#039;s her twins who make the paps go crazy—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sunny Leone was recently spotted the airport and guess what? This time it wasn't her who hogged the limelight but her adorable twin boys—Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Oh yes! The twin babies had the cutest expressions when clicked by paps while mommy Sunny posed generously.

Sunny looked her comfortable best wearing dark green track pants and jacket with golden converse shoes. She carried one of the babies while the other one was held by a nanny. The paps went crazy clicking the babies and of course the stunning momma!

Check out their pics:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.

The actress was first seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 5' and soon after that, she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller outing 'Jism 2'. Ever since that in 2012, Sunny has featured in several movies and hosted shows on MTV such as 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone' to name a few.

 

Tags:
Sunny Leonesunny leone twinsnisha kaur weberDaniel WeberSunny Leone pics
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi's sensuous dance in her first Malayalam item song is jaw-dropping—Watch

Must Watch

Breaking News: Akhada Parishad to boycott Dharma Sansad organised by VHP

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close