Superstar Rajinikanth Clarifies After Facing Backlash On Touching UP CM Adityanath's Feet - Check Response Here

On being asked about his reaction to the controversy around touching the feet of UP CM, Rajinikanth said that he did that gesture out of respect. "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only," he said.

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's feet during his visit to the BJP leader’s residence in Lucknow. On Monday night, the 'Jailer' star arrived back in Chennai and briefly interacted with media persons who were stationed outside the airport.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film 'Jailer' which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well. He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families. He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for Indian Army's service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is roaring at the box office. The film, within 11 days of its release, earned Rs 5 billion at the global box office. Sharing the update, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and stated that Rajinikanth's film Jailer has crossed "over Rs 500 crore (Rs  5 billion) gross mask at the at the WW [Worldwide] box office….2nd movie for superstar Rajinikanth in the Rs 500 crore+ club after 2.0.”

Also starring Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Kishore in cameos, 'Jailer' follows the story of a retired police officer, who uses his connections with former prisoners to save his son from a gangster. 

