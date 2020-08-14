हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput celebrated his last birthday with sisters, looks jovial in this inside video!

Sushant was close to his family and this video is taken at Panchkula, Chandigarh where he had gone to spend time with sisters. 

Sushant Singh Rajput celebrated his last birthday with sisters, looks jovial in this inside video!
Play

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has not just shaken the film industry, fans and family but the entire nation. New developments come to fore everyday, unfolding various mysterious related to the actor's personal and professional life respectively. 

A video from Sushant Singh Rajput's last birthday which he celebrated this year on January 21, 2020, has surfaced, showing him with his sisters and other family members. Sushant can be seen with his sisters, in a jovial mood, happily talking about cricket and pulling each other's leg. 

Watch it here: 

Sushant was close to his family and this video is taken at Panchkula, Chandigarh where he had gone to spend time with sisters. Unfortunately, little did the happy family knew that this is going to be the actor's last birthday celebrations together. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) twice in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea, her father, ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

 

Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput familySushant Singh Rajput fathersushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput sisters
