Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Ankita Lokhande slams rumours, makes her bank account details with EMI deductions public

New Delhi: In a new twist to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has been a support system of late actor's family throughout took to her social media handle and posted a series of her bank account details showing regular EMI deductions from her own account.

Take a look here:

Here i cease all the https://t.co/Hijb7p0Gy6 transparent as I could https://t.co/YUZm1qmB3L Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say pic.twitter.com/qpGQsIaOGw — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

She slammed her detractors after reports circulated online that the EMIs of the flat where Ankita and Sushant once stayed together (when they were in a relationship), were deducted from late actor's account.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress made her details public clarifying the fact and slamming all such rumours.

Ankita has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande have been regularly posting on social media and have often exchanged a conversation too.

Meanwhile, #GlobalPrayers4SSR campaign initiated by Sushant's family found a voice in Ankita and several others, who urged everyone to pray for the departed soul on her social media.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) twice in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea, her father, ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah.