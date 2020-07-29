Sushant Singh Rajput's case won't be transferred to CBI, Mumbai Police investigating it well: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

New Delhi: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case won't be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He added that the Mumbai Police is carrying out the investigation well and hence, there is no need for a CBI probe.

However, the opposition has urged the Maharashtra government to order a CBI probe into the case. Fans of Sushant, a few Bollywood personalities and other politicians have also demanded a CBI probe into his death for a fair investigation.

Amid fresh twists and new angles being probed in Sushant's case, a meeting of the top Mumbai Police officials was called this evening by Anil Deshmukh. The meeting was held just a day after the Bihar Police also began its probe in the case as an FIR was lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna against his actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

KK Singh has accused Rhea and her family of abetment to suicide, exploiting the actor financially, besides other offences.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a meeting was also held at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence to discuss the case. It was attended by the ministers of the Uddhav cabinet and top Mumbai Police officials. After the meeting was over, the government said that the Mumbai Police is capable of investigating the case and hence, it won't be transferred to the CBI.

The Mumbai Police has interrogated over 35 people in the case and meanwhile, the Bihar Police has set up a parallel investigation.

Sushant died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression.