Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams: Own a Lamborghini, fly a plane, send kids for workshops at NASA

Mumbai: Almost a year before he died on Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil, which included some personal goals and philanthropy.
Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34.
"The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna on Monday," his spokesperson said.
Last September, the actor had penned a list of "50 dreams" and posted pictures of the handwritten notes in a series of tweets, which have now gone viral.
Rajput's bucket list included "learning how to fly a plane, training for IronMan triathlon, playing a cricket match left-handed, learning Morse Code, helping children learn about space, playing tennis with a champion tennis ball and doing a four clap push up".
The actor-dancer mentioned that his dream was to not only "chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week" but also "drive in a blue-hole".
My 50 DREAMS & counting...!

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane 2. Train for IronMan triathlon
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.
6. Play tennis with a Champion
7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up !
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash
15. Play Poker with a Champ
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland
26. Visit LIGO.
27. Raise a horse
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms
29. Work for Free Education
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga
32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense
34. Shoot an Active Volcano
Learn how to Farm
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train
Before turning towards small screen, Rajput was an engineering student in Delhi and one of his dreams was to spend an evening in his engineering college hostel, which was somewhat realised through his last cinematic outing "Chhichhore".
The 2019 film saw the actor play an engineering student who in future conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who attempts to kill himself.
"Perform the Double-Slit experiment. Plant 1,000 Trees. Send hundred kids for workshops in ISRO/ NASA. Attend another NASA workshop. Teach coding to visually impaired. Work for free education. Meditate in Kailash. Write a book. Help train women in self defences," the list included.
The actor, who originally hailed from Patna, also wanted to learn at least 10 dance forms, guitar chords of his favourite 50 songs, teach songs to children and help prepare students for Indian defence forces