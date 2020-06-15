Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams: Own a Lamborghini, fly a plane, send kids for workshops at NASA

Mumbai: Almost a year before he died on Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil, which included some personal goals and philanthropy.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34.

"The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna on Monday," his spokesperson said.

Last September, the actor had penned a list of "50 dreams" and posted pictures of the handwritten notes in a series of tweets, which have now gone viral.

Rajput's bucket list included "learning how to fly a plane, training for IronMan triathlon, playing a cricket match left-handed, learning Morse Code, helping children learn about space, playing tennis with a champion tennis ball and doing a four clap push up".

The actor-dancer mentioned that his dream was to not only "chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week" but also "drive in a blue-hole".

My 50 DREAMS & counting...!

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane 2. Train for IronMan triathlon

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.

6. Play tennis with a Champion

7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO.

27. Raise a horse

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms

29. Work for Free Education

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga

32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense

34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Before turning towards small screen, Rajput was an engineering student in Delhi and one of his dreams was to spend an evening in his engineering college hostel, which was somewhat realised through his last cinematic outing "Chhichhore".

The 2019 film saw the actor play an engineering student who in future conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who attempts to kill himself.

"Perform the Double-Slit experiment. Plant 1,000 Trees. Send hundred kids for workshops in ISRO/ NASA. Attend another NASA workshop. Teach coding to visually impaired. Work for free education. Meditate in Kailash. Write a book. Help train women in self defences," the list included.

The actor, who originally hailed from Patna, also wanted to learn at least 10 dance forms, guitar chords of his favourite 50 songs, teach songs to children and help prepare students for Indian defence forces