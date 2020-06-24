Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem confirms actor died of hanging, police await viscera report

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His shocking death left his family, friends and film fraternity mourning. Social media has been abuzz with various theories surrounding his death, with fans demanding CBI enquiry to rule out any foul play.

Meanwhile, the detailed post mortem report of the actor confirmed that Sushant died of hanging. A team of 5 doctors analysed the report and came to the conclusion.

The report states that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging. However, the Mumbai police now await viscera report and have written a letter to DG Forensics over the same.

According to Mumbai police, speculation over actor's cause of death has been put to rest as the post mortem confirms Sushant died of hanging, ruling out any foul play. There are no signs of strangulation and nothing has been found from his nail samples too.

The police have recorded the statement of Sushant's CA, but his doctor is yet to record his statement. In 2012, the actor had signed a movie contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

As of now, 23 people have recorded their statement including his PR manager, staff and close friend Rhea Chakraborty.

The investigation is currently underway.