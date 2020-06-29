हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta: Hope he always stays happy

Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday penned post for Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with it, she also posted a picture from Sushant's prayer meet, which was conducted at their residence in Bihar.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta: Hope he always stays happy
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@sskirti

Patna: Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday penned post for the late actor.

Along with it, she also posted a picture from Sushant's prayer meet, which was conducted at their residence in Bihar.

"A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput." she captioned the post.

In the image, we can see Sushant's family members praying for him.

Remembering Sushant, social media users paid their condolences on Shweta's post.

"Lots of strength to your family," a user commented.

"He was such a fine actor. Will truly miss him," another one wrote.

Sushant was found hanging on July 14 at his residence.

