हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wants fans to celebrate late actor's life on his birthday

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat last year.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wants fans to celebrate late actor&#039;s life on his birthday
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti has urged fans of her brother, late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, to celebrate his life and spread love on his upcoming birth anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned a year older on January 21.

"How should we celebrate Bhai's birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration," she wrote late on Wednesday.

She continued: "And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let's celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration."

"How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant's Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday," she added.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat last year.

On Wednesday, the late actor's California-based sister had shared a note written by Sushant, where he admitted he got the game wrong after spending 30 years of his life.

"Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant," she wrote while sharing the note.

Sushant's note read: "I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school & grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective, I am not okay the way I am but if I got good at things.... I realised I had the game wrong, because the GAME was always to find out what I already was!"

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput birthdayShweta Singh Kirtisushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput death
Next
Story

Aparshakti Khurana to play Bollywood superstar in debut OTT series
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M39S

Bollywood Breaking: Varun Dhawan to marry his designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month only