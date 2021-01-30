हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T-Series teases new look of Nora Fatehi, something 'new' coming up? Find out here

On the work front, Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

T-Series teases new look of Nora Fatehi, something &#039;new&#039; coming up? Find out here
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has amassed a massive fan following in a short span of time - all thanks to her scintillating moves and superhit tracks to her credit.  The stunner is known by her chartbuster tracks such as 'Dilbar', 'Haye Garmi', 'Kamariya' etc among others. 

Now, looks like T-Series is collaborating with the star performer one more time. It dropped a fresh still featuring Nora Fatehi in a lit avatar, (quite literally lit). The caption reads: Our favourite stunner @norafatehi is all set to make us fall in love with a stellar performance. Something’s coming up soon. Stay tuned!

Nothing is known about the collaboration. Reportedly, it is going to be a new single.

Nora has a huge fan following of 21.7 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Excited much?

 

