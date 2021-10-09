Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's comment on star kids losing out on films!

New Delhi: Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke on how even star kids have lost out on projects. She talked about outsiders, who often say that they have been kicked out of a certain movie because the star kids have been taken in that place.

Reacting to it, Taapsee Pannu kept her viewpoint. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Taapsee agreed with Sonakshi to an extent but also talked about the nuances which needs to be treated in a better way.

Elaborating further, she said, “Definitely, I feel any actor – star kid or not a star kid – will be losing out on films to someone else. But the criteria is not that the star kid has lost out on the film because that person is an outsider so that person got the film, but as outsiders, definitely we have lost out on films because someone was there recommending and pushing someone's name who definitely had those contacts in the industry. And those are mostly star kids, right?”

She went on saying, “I'm not saying they wouldn't have lost out on films, but they wouldn't have lost out on films to outsiders because of the fact that they are outsiders, so that is the difference. But every actor has gone through a situation where they've been pushed out of a film. Can be star kids or even outsiders.”

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. The film was purportedly filmed during the pandemic and was released on OTT platform on July 2, on Netflix.

Other than that, she also has ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ in the pipeline.